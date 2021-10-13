Geeq (GEEQ) Market Cap Achieves $7.28 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $236,327.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00211750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00094080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

