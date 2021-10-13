Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.84. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 5,275 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEL. Barclays decreased their target price on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Genesis Energy by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,905,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.