Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of GENI opened at $17.55 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

