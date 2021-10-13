Gentex Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shares of GNTX opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. Gentex has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 4,180.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Gentex by 1,475.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 745,635 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 32.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,959,000 after acquiring an additional 741,660 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 114.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 726,907 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gentex by 43.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 723,261 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.