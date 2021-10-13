Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 834,506 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,953,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 834,506 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of CenterPoint Energy worth $243,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

