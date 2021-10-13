Geode Capital Management LLC Has $203.71 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of DISH Network worth $203,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 501,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 286,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 73,841 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

DISH stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.