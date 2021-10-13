Geode Capital Management LLC Has $229.99 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Advance Auto Parts worth $229,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,750,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $212.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.59 and a 12-month high of $220.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

