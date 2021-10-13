Geode Capital Management LLC Has $235.99 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,865,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,465 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $235,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

