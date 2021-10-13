Geode Capital Management LLC Has $249.33 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $249,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

