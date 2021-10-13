Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 313,279 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of ON Semiconductor worth $213,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 164,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 59,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

