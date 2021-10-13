GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 182,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $923.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.86.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 69.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 87.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

