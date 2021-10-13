GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Up 6.3%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s share price rose 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 1,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.86.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.68 million. Analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently -20.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 69.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

