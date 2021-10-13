Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Down 72.2% in September

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the September 15th total of 14,430,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 11.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGB stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 240,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,767,394. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGB. Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

