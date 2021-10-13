Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.10 ($102.47) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gerresheimer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.44 ($115.82).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €77.90 ($91.65) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €77.10 ($90.71) and a 52 week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.13.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

