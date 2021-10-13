GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $16.60

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $15.46. GH Research shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 7 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GHRS shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen began coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Get GH Research alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth about $3,585,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth about $29,590,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth about $7,823,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth about $27,724,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.