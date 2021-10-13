Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of ROCK traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $74.12. 2,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,175,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,241,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

