Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,921 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $29,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHCAU. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,588,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DHCAU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 26,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,694. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.