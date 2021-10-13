Glazer Capital LLC Has $14.06 Million Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,577 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in RXR Acquisition were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $32,275,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,796,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,814,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,775,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,373,000.

RXRAU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

