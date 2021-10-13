Glazer Capital LLC Has $20.02 Million Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $20,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLMIU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ PLMIU remained flat at $$9.88 on Wednesday. 37,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,000. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.