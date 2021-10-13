Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 319,113 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,917,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,113 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $18,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTAQ. UBS Group AG grew its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 6,189.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 71.7% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 33,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,245. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

