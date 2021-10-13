Glazer Capital LLC Sells 2,200,319 Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) by 47.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,423,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200,319 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y were worth $24,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTPYU. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

