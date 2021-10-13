Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 400 to GBX 425. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Glencore traded as high as GBX 370.20 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 367.99 ($4.81), with a volume of 23387502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.30 ($4.64).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 392.50 ($5.13).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 334.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 543.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £49.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.78.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

