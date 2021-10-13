Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. 14,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,528. The company has a market cap of $87.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 25.41. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

