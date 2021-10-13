Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading 0.6% Higher

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in the snack market segment and offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer bites, Italian filled croissants, shelf-stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

