Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.90.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $276.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.94 and a beta of 1.31. Globant has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $332.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Globant will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

