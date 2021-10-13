Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report sales of $81.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.60 million and the lowest is $77.20 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $72.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $307.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.21 million to $311.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $343.88 million, with estimates ranging from $325.36 million to $362.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,400.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 59,202 shares of company stock valued at $941,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 326,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 270,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

