GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE EAF traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. 1,300,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,919. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. FMR LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

