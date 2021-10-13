Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

In other news, COO Steven Plust purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,118.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,234.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,562 shares of company stock worth $362,395 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.