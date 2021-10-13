Gravity (GZRO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Gravity has a total market cap of $76,388.68 and $6.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00063767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00075960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00117650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,884.13 or 0.99629143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.40 or 0.06247047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

