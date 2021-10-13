Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGEE opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

