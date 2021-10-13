Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 448 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

