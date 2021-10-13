Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 951 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 26,788 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 598,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of ITCI opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.