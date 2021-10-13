Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 88.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $383,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 75.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $135,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

