Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.41. 406,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. Research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 20.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after buying an additional 821,247 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.