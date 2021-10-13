Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Short Interest Up 532.5% in September

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 532.5% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $631,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth $7,412,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth $3,025,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBNH opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $127.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

