Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of GRTS opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. Gritstone bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.08.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the second quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

