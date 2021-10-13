GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 7.1%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 18,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,983,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 21.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,322,000 after buying an additional 157,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GrowGeneration by 25.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.