Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

ASR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.67.

NYSE ASR opened at $192.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $111.71 and a 52 week high of $194.98. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $4.1171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.