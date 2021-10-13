Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Down 99.7% in September

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the September 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
