Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Down 99.7% in September

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the September 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

