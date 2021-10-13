Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $274,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.70. 34,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.75. The company has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

