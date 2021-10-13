Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 492,615 shares of company stock worth $128,197,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $234.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.49.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.