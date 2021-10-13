Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 116 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 866 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.30.

The Boeing stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.90. The stock had a trading volume of 230,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,829,298. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

