GXChain (GXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.72 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. GXChain has a total market cap of $45.77 million and approximately $29.72 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,648,351 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

