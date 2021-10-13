GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Trading Up 6.5%

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.13 and last traded at $80.77. Approximately 28,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,132,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,186,000.

About GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.