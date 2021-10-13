GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Trading Up 6.5%

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.13 and last traded at $80.77. Approximately 28,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,132,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,186,000.
About GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
