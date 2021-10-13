Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Plans $0.02 Semi-annual Dividend

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0189 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Harmony Gold Mining has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.
Shares of HMY opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
