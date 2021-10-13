Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Hasbro worth $1,420,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after buying an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.15.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

