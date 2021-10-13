HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

EMX opened at $2.52 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $217.61 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 132.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

