HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,753 shares of company stock worth $3,576,071 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.