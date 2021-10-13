Head-To-Head Comparison: Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Nevro alerts:

This table compares Nevro and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -16.68% -18.29% -9.28% 3M 17.13% 44.72% 12.65%

Nevro has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nevro and 3M, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 0 7 7 0 2.50 3M 4 7 2 0 1.85

Nevro currently has a consensus target price of $147.82, indicating a potential upside of 28.23%. 3M has a consensus target price of $195.58, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Nevro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than 3M.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nevro and 3M’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $362.05 million 11.10 -$83.07 million ($2.47) -46.67 3M $32.18 billion 3.16 $5.38 billion $8.74 20.08

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

3M beats Nevro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About 3M

3M Co. is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules. The Transportation and Electronics segment consists of electronics, automotive and aerospace, commercial solutions, advanced materials, and transportation safety. The Health Care segment includes medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care solutions, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, and food safety products. The Electronics & Energy segment involves in the optical films solutions for electronic displays, packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The Consumer segment products includes office supply produc

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.