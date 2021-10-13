Head to Head Contrast: Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) & Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jardine Matheson and Pjsc Lukoil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Matheson 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 2 0 2.67

Pjsc Lukoil has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.26%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than Jardine Matheson.

Risk & Volatility

Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Pjsc Lukoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A Pjsc Lukoil 6.06% 9.97% 6.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Pjsc Lukoil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Matheson $32.65 billion 1.20 -$394.00 million N/A N/A Pjsc Lukoil $78.00 billion 0.90 $209.41 million N/A N/A

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than Jardine Matheson.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jardine Matheson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Jardine Matheson pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $4.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats Jardine Matheson on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C). JC&C in turn has a 50% shareholding in Astra. Jardine Strategic also has a 58% shareholding in Jardine Matheson. The Group companies operate in the fields of motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, transport services, restaurants, luxury hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, energy and agribusiness. The company was founded on April 9, 1984 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Pjsc Lukoil

Oil Co. LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas. The Refining, Marketing & Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products, purchases, sells and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products, refines and sells chemical products, produces steam and electricity, distributes them and provides related services. The Corporate & Other segment includes activities of the company’s and businesses beyond the group’s traditional operations. The company was founded on November 25, 1991 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

